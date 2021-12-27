×
Create
Notifications

AJ Styles pays tribute to former WWE Champion by using his popular move to win a match at MSG Live Event

At MSG Live Event, AJ Styles paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero
At MSG Live Event, AJ Styles paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Dec 27, 2021 03:22 PM IST
News

Recently, AJ Styles faced Omos at a WWE Live Event at the Madison Square Garden. Interestingly, Styles beat his former tag team partner using Eddie Guerrero's popular steel chair trick.

The finish to the match saw AJ Styles sneak into the ring with a steel chair and hit Omos with it before throwing the chair at him. Styles then took a bump and caught the distracted referee's attention, who spotted Omos holding the steel chair.

This led to Omos being disqualified, with Styles winning via DQ. However, the night didn't end on a pleasurable note for Styles as Omos attacked him after the match.

Check out the full clip of AJ Styles and Omos in action at MSG below:

@AJStylesOrg uses the Eddie Guerrero chair spot to beat Omos by DQLie cheat and steal at #WWEMSG https://t.co/tBGPYKJGhy

AJ Styles and Omos' partnership came to an end on a recent episode of RAW

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Omos finally turned his back on AJ Styles and betrayed The Phenomenal One. For weeks, Styles and Omos teased a split, and it finally occurred after the duo faced The Mysterios in a tag team match.

Styles and Omos first made headlines when they defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. In doing so, Styles also became the 22nd WWE Grand Slam Champion.

…and of a bright future. No one should ever forget who I am. #Phenomenal #WWERaw twitter.com/WWE/status/147…

During their title reign, Styles and Omos defended against the likes of The Viking Raiders and Elias & Jaxson Ryker. They then began a feud with RK-Bro and, at SummerSlam 2021, lost the titles to Randy Orton and Riddle.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Since losing the RAW Tag Team Titles, the tension between AJ Styles and Omos was quite visible. On December 20, the duo finally called it quits.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी