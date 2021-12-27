AJ Styles pays tribute to former WWE Champion by using his popular move to win a match at MSG Live Event

Recently, AJ Styles faced Omos at a WWE Live Event at the Madison Square Garden. Interestingly, Styles beat his former tag team partner using Eddie Guerrero's popular steel chair trick.

The finish to the match saw AJ Styles sneak into the ring with a steel chair and hit Omos with it before throwing the chair at him. Styles then took a bump and caught the distracted referee's attention, who spotted Omos holding the steel chair.

This led to Omos being disqualified, with Styles winning via DQ. However, the night didn't end on a pleasurable note for Styles as Omos attacked him after the match.

AJ Styles and Omos' partnership came to an end on a recent episode of RAW

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Omos finally turned his back on AJ Styles and betrayed The Phenomenal One. For weeks, Styles and Omos teased a split, and it finally occurred after the duo faced The Mysterios in a tag team match.

Styles and Omos first made headlines when they defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. In doing so, Styles also became the 22nd WWE Grand Slam Champion.

During their title reign, Styles and Omos defended against the likes of The Viking Raiders and Elias & Jaxson Ryker. They then began a feud with RK-Bro and, at SummerSlam 2021, lost the titles to Randy Orton and Riddle.

Since losing the RAW Tag Team Titles, the tension between AJ Styles and Omos was quite visible. On December 20, the duo finally called it quits.

