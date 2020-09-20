Former WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently streaming on Twitch. During the live stream, Styles opened up about a number of topics including WWE legend Christian as well as Hangman Page and Frankie Kazarian's match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

AJ Styles praised Kazarian's performance, calling him "unbelievable":

What a match. I don't know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man. This guy is in unbelievable shape. He's so good, he's great! I'm not at all surprised to see him put on that type of performance. He's unbelievable. H/T: WrestlingINC

AJ Styles has a ton of respect for WWE legend Christian

AJ Styles went on to talk about Christian and their time in TNA together. Styles recalled the story of a backstage meeting in TNA back in the day. Styles spoke about TNA's weird booking at the time and said that if Christian had decided to walk out, he would have done the same:

I still get to see Christian at the WWE shows, which is great. That guy is so awesome. I'll tell you guys a story from way back when, from when the Christian Coalition came to TNA. There was a meeting that we had that was just amongst talent. There were some really weird things happening at the time, but they were like, 'If anyone wants to leave, now's the time,' and I was sitting there and immediately looked to see what Christian was going to do. I promise you, had he gotten up, I would have went with him.

Yeah man, imagine doing it without running away with the #ICTitle for 6 months. Maybe you should recoup a little longer and let @JEFFHARDYBRAND and I handle this one at #WWEClash. https://t.co/Iym6XmtApj — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 19, 2020

AJ Styles went on to call Christian one of the best he has shared the ring with, comparing him to another former TNA star, Christopher Daniels:

There are very few people that I've ever gotten in the ring with that took charge like him. Total ring general. Christopher Daniels is another one of those. He was just on it, man - knew my moves, and his moves, and would call it on the fly. He's one of the best I've ever shared the ring with and I'm not afraid to admit that. H/T: WrestlingINC

AJ Styles is currently feuding with Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Jeff Hardy will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line at Clash of Champions in a ladder match.