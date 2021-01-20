AJ Styles praises "incredible" Ricochet on Twitter

AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to praise his most recent opponent Ricochet.

The Phenomenal One and The One and Only squared off on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, to determine who would earn themselves a spot in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

The match was beautiful to watch, from start to finish, and has been praised by fans online, from across the globe. Now, AJ Styles has posted a Tweet in support of the man he toppled on Monday night to earn his place in the Royal Rumble.

In response to Mihir Joshi, here is what AJ Styles said in his Tweet:

"#KingRicochet has incredible body control. He is one of a very, very few that can do what he does."

#KingRicochet has incredible body control. He is one of a very, very few that can do what he does. https://t.co/DNyJH3SQrd — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 19, 2021

It's apparent that Styles holds Ricochet in very high regard, considering him to be "one of a very, very few" who is capable of producing the action he does in the ring.

But, in a follow-up Tweet directed at WWE's official social media channels, Styles took a much more serious tone - as we have been used to hearing from him as a heel - and doubled-down on his dominance and his belief that he is the superior athlete of the two.

"Correction: I bring my very best EVERY. NIGHT. I’m not who I am because I take challenges lightly and if there is ever a doubt ... it means you’re wrong! @KingRicochet is a talented athlete but nothing is stopping me. #RoyalRumble #WrestleMania #OmosDoesntLikePearce"

Correction: I bring my very best EVERY. NIGHT. I’m not who I am because I take challenges lightly and if there is ever a doubt ... it means you’re wrong!@KingRicochet is a talented athlete but nothing is stopping me. #RoyalRumble #WrestleMania #OmosDoesntLikePearce @TheGiantOmos https://t.co/3jHRSiWWbf — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 19, 2021

AJ Styles was the latest focus of WWE Untold

Crazy to see the journey. In some ways the #RoyalRumble was the end goal, but for me, it was just the beginning of a new chapter. Check out #WWEUntold on @WWENetwork now. #Phenomenal https://t.co/MUJFsV5Yye — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 17, 2021

In the latest episode of WWE Untold - WWE's documentary series which airs on the WWE Network - AJ Styles discussed his career leading up to his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble.

The former WWE Champion revealed he was still unsure as to whether or not he would actually debut in the match a week before the event.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to be in the Rumble until a week before. I was joking around when I told, when I think I told Triple H like, yeah, I'll come out number two, and lo and behold, they come back because you're going three." H/T Transcription - Fightful.

AJ Styles is confident he will be walking out of this year's Royal Rumble victorious.