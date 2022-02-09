AJ Styles calls fellow WWE superstar "the best heel in the business"

WWE superstar AJ Styles has recently praised The Miz for being the top heel in all of professional wrestling.

Although their paths have only crossed on the shortest of occasions, The Phenomonal One has nothing but respect for The A-Lister.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on the out of character podcast with Ryan Satin, AJ stated how The Miz is the perfect heel for any babyface superstar to face off against. He says it's because of the emotion that The Miz brings to his role in the ring.

“To me, there’s no one who understands what a heel’s supposed to be like [better] than The Miz,” said Styles. “…That’s what I wanted to be. I’m just not as good as him. That’s what I wanna be, and that’s what heels should wanna be, they should not wanna be liked. They should wanna be spit on and all this stuff." Styles added: “That’s what we should strive for because with that emotion that you bring as a heel, [it] just makes whoever you’re working that much better. When you got a heel and you got a babyface, it’s easy. When you got a great storyline, it’s easy, everything’s gonna work out.” H/T WrestleZone

bruna @babereigns THE MIZ



- best heel on the roster

- best on the mic

- deserves better

- amazing character

- speaks with emotion

- made the IC title prestigious THE MIZ- best heel on the roster- best on the mic- deserves better- amazing character- speaks with emotion- made the IC title prestigious https://t.co/8xNP4Ygy1p

While The Miz has spent time as a face during his career, it cannot be argued that the former WWE champion is a much stronger heel, if not the best.

AJ Styles will battle for United States Championship next week on RAW

This past Monday night on RAW, The Phenomanel One faced off against WWE United States Champion Damien Priest in a non-title matchup.

With both men using contrasting in ring styles, fans were treated to a very even back and forth contest between the two superstars.

AJ Styles would eventually come out on top with a phenomanel forearm that caught The Archer of Infamy by surprise.

With this victory, AJ will face off against Priest once more on RAW next week, but with the United States Championship on the line. It's a title that Styles is certainly no stranger to, as he has held it on three prior occasions. So a win for Priest would be a big one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who will come out on top next week and leave Monday Night RAW with the United States Championship? Will it be AJ Styles or Damien Priest? Let us know in our poll below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Ryan K Boman