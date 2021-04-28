"Enjoy your new WWE Championship when that moment comes" - AJ Styles' bold prediction on WWE Superstar's future

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers not only in WWE, but in the entire world. He has won top championships in a number of different wrestling promotions and is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

The other half is the giant who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania, Omos. Styles has been vocal regarding Omos's physical prowess and recently made a bold prediction about his future in WWE.

Styles and Omos appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where the Phenomenal One showered his tag team partner with praise while discussing his future. Styles said:

"Sky is the limit. Whatever championship we want, we want we will get. That's a promise. Omos- when I retire, I'm gonna have to slow him down? Who will be able to stop [Omos]? But hey maybe let's go to Vegas, party a little bit, enjoy your new WWE Championship when that moment comes."

Styles added:

"He's gonna be unstoppable, and this is just a piece of the pie."

Omos definitely has a bright future in WWE. He already seems unstoppable after his win over the New Day at WrestleMania 37.

AJ Styles and Omos won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania

AJ Styles and Omos with the RAW Tag Team Championships

Styles introduced Omos as his manager a few months ago. Omos helped him win matches week in and week out on RAW. Omos even accompanied Styles to the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship earlier this year.

Not long after, Styles and Omos challenged the then RAW Tag Team Champions, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, to a match at WrestleMania.

The new pairing defeated the New Day in their first match together as a tag team, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.