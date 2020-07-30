AJ Styles provides update on the reality of WWE SummerSlam taking place outside Performance Center

Over the past few weeks, it has been reported that WWE has been looking for a new location to host WWE SummerSlam. With WWE apparently looking to host the annual event outdoors to change things up during the pandemic, there has been a lot of doubt as to whether this can be done. Now, AJ Styles has commented on the situation on his Twitch stream (h/t Wrestling Inc) and provided an update on what he thinks will happen for WWE SummerSlam.

WWE during the pandemic

Ever since the pandemic started flaring up globally, WWE has decided to go back to the Performance Center. WWE hosted their WrestleMania 36 event in the Performance Center as well, with the exception of the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles that took place outside the premises.

Since then, each of their pay-per-views — Money in the Bank, Backlash, Extreme Rules — have taken place mostly inside the Performance Center with the exception of some of the cinematic matches, such as the WWE Swamp Fight, or the Corporate Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

AJ Styles' on WWE's plan for SummerSlam

For the last few weeks, it has been reported that WWE could be hosting SummerSlam outside the Performance Center. In fact, the report stated that it would be outdoors on a beach or a ship. Nothing is confirmed at this moment, as confirmed by WrestleVotes.

WWE has looked into hosting SummerSlam within the Northeast at an outdoor location w/ limited fans, and as of now, have found no interested states in allowing that to happen. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 29, 2020

Now, AJ Styles has commented on where WWE SummerSlam could take place.

AJ Styles was not really too optimistic about the event taking place outside the Performance Center. Styles confessed that he would be surprised if the event took place anywhere other than where WWE has been hosting their events.

"I have no idea what's going on with SummerSlam or where it's gonna be, if it's going to be at the PC or if we're actually going to get to do this. If I'm a betting man, I bet that we don't do anything until 2021 outside the Performance Center. I could be wrong; I hope I'm wrong, but just based on everything and how everything is going on, it would surprise me if we did."

WWE SummerSlam is currently slated to take place on 23rd August. It will be interesting to see the final location of the event.