AJ Styles qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

AJ Styles has punched his ticket to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

On the Monday Night Show this week, "The Phenomenal One" took on Rey Mysterio for a chance to compete for the WWE Championship inside the steel structure. After a hard-fought high-flying match, Styles defeated the Master of the 619 to secure the final spot in the match.

AJ Styles will now Austin Theory, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar inside the Elimination Chamber in the hopes of capturing the WWE title from Bobby Lashley.

How many WWE title reigns does AJ Styles have?

The Phenomenal One debuted at the Royal Rumble back in 2016 and has been a mainstay of WWE television ever since.

His opportunity at the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber is just the latest in a long list of run-ins with the richest prize in the wrestling business. He captured the title in his first year with the company, defeating Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose at the time.

AJ's second reign with the title was even more impressive, beating Jinder Mahal for the prize and going on to hold it for a year. He defended the gold against the likes of Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, and Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestlemania 34.

Styles has not held the WWE Championship since 2018. However, it all might change at this year's Elimination Chamber.

Do you think Styles will win his third WWE title at the upcoming premium live event? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

