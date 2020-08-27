AJ Styles' reaction to Roman Reigns' return; shares details on whether Reigns is heel or face

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have had many encounters in the past. One of their most talked-about battles came at WWE Payback in 2016. The Phenomenal One had challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the PPV. The Big Dog walked out of the event victorious even after the match was restarted twice.

Their next encounter came a few weeks later at WWE Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules Match. AJ Styles came up short on that instance as well when The Usos neutralized the interference of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ Styles on Roman Reigns' return

On this past weekend, Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV after four long months. The Big Dog returned at WWE SummerSlam when the main event for the night ended. On his return, Roman Reigns speared both The Fiend and Braun Strowman before holding the Universal Championship over his head. Now, on Sunday at WWE Payback, Roman Reigns will challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship in a Threat Match that also involves The Monster Among Men.

The former Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles, went LIVE on Twitch earlier this week. During the stream, AJ Styles spoke about the current affairs of WWE. The Phenomenal One spoke about The Big Dog's return at WWE SummerSlam and passed his verdict on whether Roman Reigns is heel or face.

"It was a surprise for me too, yeah. I was just as surprised as you guys were. Is Roman a heel character? Because I don't know, I don't know what he is so I think we're going to have to find out more. I mean, he's spearing everybody but what does that mean? Is he ready to just kick some tail? That doesn't sound like a heel to me, that sounds like a 'bad a'." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

After Roman Reigns' powerful return, the WWE Universe lies in wait to see how the company will handle The Big Dog's character. Also, AJ Styles lost his Intercontinental Championship last week to Jeff Hardy on WWE SmackDown. Will he get his rematch soon?