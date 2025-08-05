AJ Styles reacts to being cheated in huge championship match

AJ Styles was cheated in a title match at SummerSlam. He has now reacted to this incident.For several weeks, AJ Styles has been trying to get an Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik Mysterio. However, Dirty Dom has done everything he could to avoid it. However, Adam Pearce forced him to get reevaluated by the doctor, and this time, he was medically cleared to compete. Finally, Styles and Dominik faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. During the match, Dirty Dom loosened his boot. When Styles went for the Calf Crusher, his boot came off. Later on, Dom used the same boot to hit AJ, which helped him pick up the win.Tonight on RAW, Styles confronted Dominik Mysterio and told him that he was smart for loosening his boot during the match and then using it to secure the victory. The Phenomenal One also stated that he was not done with the Intercontinental Champion yet, and he was coming after his title.It will be interesting to see whether Styles will be able to win the Intercontinental Championship in the future.