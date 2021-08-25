AJ Styles responds to Randy Orton's RKO

AJ Styles took to Twitter to react to the fatal RKO that dropped him on RAW this past week. Styles was just recovering from a hard-fought loss against Riddle when Randy Orton dropped Styles with an RKO.

AJ Styles expressed his disgust at the current champions. The Phenomenal One was not particularly impressed by the 'RKO outta nowhere' that Randy Orton pulled out. Styles mentioned that RK-Bro made him want to throw up.

It wasn't a great week for AJ Styles and his personal colossus Omos as the duo lost the tag team championships to RK-Bro at SummerSlam. Riddle had planned for a celebration for RK-Bro after the duo won the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

The celebrations were interrupted by the former tag champions. Styles went on to challenge Riddle to a one-on-one match. The Original Bro managed to pick up the win with a high knee followed by the Bro Derick as Randy Orton neutralized Omos at ringside with his personalized scooter. After the match, Randy Orton dropped AJ Styles with an RKO sending the former tag team champions packing.

What is next for AJ Styles?

After losing the tag team championships to RK-Bro, AJ Styles and Omos are on the warpath to winning back the titles. AJ Styles and Omos won the gold from New Day back in April at WrestleMania.

Since then, the Phenomenal One and his personal colossus have defended the championships against the likes of the New Day, Elias and Jackson Ryker, and the Viking Raiders.

With the loss to RK-Bro at SummerSlam, the future for AJ Styles and Omos is in question. Fans, on the other hand, have been clamoring to see Styles back in singles competition and in the WWE Championship picture.

Would you like to see AJ Syles break off into singles competition or should the Phenomenal One try to regain the Raw Tag Team Championships? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

