AJ Styles reacts to Sonya Deville's attempted kidnapping

As we reported recently, an obsessed stalker attempted to break into Sonya Deville's house and kidnap her. The man had a knife and duct tape with him, amongst other items. The man, identified as Phillip A. Thomas, triggered an alarm as he tried to break in through the back door. Deville spotted him and left her home in a car, along with Mandy Rose. Police arrived at her home and found Thomas there. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles gave his thoughts on the attempted kidnapping during his latest live stream on Twitch.

AJ Styles said that it was fortunate for the kidnapper that Sonya Deville didn't decide to stay and fight him, adding that she would have seriously hurt him:

See, I think Sonya not being there was God protecting. That's what I think, and when I mean protecting, she would have killed him. She would have hurt this guy seriously. And I'm just like, I'm amazed, like what was this guy thinking?! Like, not only was he not going to be able to do any of that to her, he would have looked like the biggest - not that he doesn't already, but even worse. H/T: WINC

Styles went into further, more graphic detail:

His face would have been like hamburger meat where she beat him up. She probably would have beat him up, choked him out, he probably would have woken up, she'd beat him up, choke him out again. Like, what an idiot. There's some crazy people out there, guys.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

What's next for AJ Styles?

AJ Styles will be defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The ever-popular Jeff Hardy will be challenging Styles for the IC title.

I don’t want it to be easy, I want a damn fight, I want the Mandy that came to play two weeks ago, I want to have to be carried out of the ring when we are done! I dare you Mandy to step the hell up. — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 15, 2020

As for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, they are set to clash at WWE SummerSlam. Deville and Rose will face off in a hair vs. hair match at the biggest PPV of the summer. WWE have done a great job with the feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville so far and fans definitely will be excited for this matchup.