AJ Styles reacts to 'stupid' fans putting inappropriate picture on WWE ThunderDome

AJ Styles has not had the best luck in the WWE ThunderDome, but he still loves the concept that WWE has introduced, and wants to use it in the best manner possible. So, when it was seen that certain fans who were being brought into the ThunderDome virtually by WWE were abusing the privilege and putting up controversial and inappropriate images on their screens, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was very unhappy and let it be known on his Twitch Stream (h/t Wrestling Inc).

AJ Styles on the issue with fans abusing WWE ThunderDome

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles faced Jeff Hardy in a match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for him, the Charismatic Enigma was able to come away with the win and Jeff Hardy became the Intercontinental Champion in WWE yet again, taking away Styles' title.

During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles talked about the fans putting up inappropriate pictures on their screens on the ThunderDome. He praised the look of the WWE ThunderDome and talked about how WWE was trying to do something cool and bring back the ambience that had been missing from WWE shows since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We're trying to do something cool and make it. I think the ThunderDome looks awesome, but you're always going to have people that do something stupid. They're always going to be there. They just can't - they just want that 5 seconds, that 1 second of fame. 'Oh, well let me post this.' Like, what? It's so dumb, but you aren't able to evade something like that. There's always going to be something like that. It's a shame that that's the way our world is. It's a shame that we can't have people ready to rock and come into the stadiums yet. Hopefully soon though, hopefully we're getting there."

AJ Styles went on to say that he hoped that WWE would be able to bring back fans in real life, but until that time, this was something fun and safe that they had come up with.