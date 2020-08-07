AJ Styles reacts to The Rock buying the XFL

It was recently confirmed that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson purchased the XFL, along with Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital. Most recently, WWE Superstar AJ Styles commented on The Rock's $15 million purchase and revealed his honest opinion about this deal.

During his latest stream on Twitch, AJ Styles revealed that he is truly excited about The Rock purchasing the XFL. He believes that the latter certainly knows the trends and can get people behind it because he is 'The Rock'. Here's what AJ Styles had to say,

"I'm excited about that! If there's one guy that knows [trends], and people will get behind, it's The Rock. Well, it certainly was cheap. I hope he's able to get after it. Not that Vince wasn't going to, but under the circumstances, The Rock got it and I think he can do something special with it. I really do."

Having said that, AJ Styles still believes that it will take time for the entire tournament to restart as setting up teams and so much more is quite difficult during the time of the pandemic. He further added,

"You can't pull it off at this time; you've got to get teams and all this stuff. I think the teams that were are just not anymore, so yeah, I just don't see that happening during the COVID times." (H/T WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

Ever since his move to SmackDown, AJ Styles has been at his best. He is currently enjoying his first reign as the Intercontinental Champion on the Blue brand of WWE. Most recently, he was involved in a brief title feud with debuting Superstar, Matt Riddle.

As per the reports, they were originally scheduled to have an extended rivalry. However, the creative was forced to make last-minute changes in this storyline. Both Superstars still delivered great matches and are expected to cross paths again in the future.

As for AJ Styles, he still doesn't have a SummerSlam opponent now. But he is expected to find his title challenger in the coming weeks as WWE prepares for its biggest party of the summer.