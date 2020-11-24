AJ Styles reacts to his win on WWE RAW

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles was one of three Superstars who were able to qualify for the next round of matches to decide the challenger for the WWE Championship. In a backstage interview, he addressed the upcoming match against Matt Riddle and Keith Lee next week, after his win over Randy Orton.

AJ Styles after his win on WWE RAW:

While Survivor Series is behind them, AJ Styles has not been able to leave behind the fact that he was the actual captain of Team RAW. While Styles insisted throughout that he was the captain, he was never really recognized in that position by the rest of Team RAW.

AJ Styles addressed the fact that he had already beaten Matt Riddle before, and that he would be looking to do the same to Keith Lee.

"I have never faced Keith Lee before but I have defeated Riddle. I am the captain, you can call me skipper if you want to even though I'm not excited about that name. I lead, and everyone else follows. That's how this works. Keith Lee will have learn to get in line. I'm a two-time WWE Champion, I know what it takes to be the WWE Champion. How many people have done it as quickly as I have?"

Styles went on to say that Keith Lee was trying to play mind games with him, but he was not ready for AJ Styles.

"Mind games by Keith Lee. I'm not saying he's dumb. He's just not ready for AJ Styles."

At Survivor Series, AJ Styles, with the rest of Team RAW, was able to not only defeat Team SmackDown, but win with a clean sweep. They did not lose a single team member, while they took out every member of their opposition.

As a result, on RAW, Adam Pearce gave them the opportunity to face Drew McIntyre in the future for the WWE Championship down the line. With that being the case, it currently appears that Braun Strowman sacrificed his chance when he attacked Adam Pearce, but according to reports from Wrestling Observer, he may finally be the one to face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC.

For the moment, AJ Styles will face Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a Triple Threat Match next week.