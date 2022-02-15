"He's certainly a Hall of Famer" - AJ Styles' rival breaks character to praise the WWE RAW star (Exclusive)

Austin Theory is certain that AJ Styles will receive an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

Styles has been one of the most prominent superstars on WWE television ever since he joined the company in early 2016. The 44-year-old recently defeated Theory in a singles matches on the January 10 and January 24 episodes of RAW.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Theory was asked to choose the best in-ring performer out of Styles and Finn Balor:

“That’s a tough one, man. Those are two guys that are just masters of their craft. To me, they’re Jedis, for sure. They’ve got it figured out. You know, maybe we’d have to sit down with statistics and stuff because the matches that I’ve had with both of them have been very, very tough, hard-hitting, packed with energy.” [6:09-6:36]

Theory defeated Balor on the January 17 episode of RAW after previously losing a match against the Irishman on December 20.

The 24-year-old believes he can learn from the likes of Balor and Styles every time he steps into the ring with the experienced superstars:

“There’s always a reason you wanna get better, no matter what it is. I feel like I can wrestle Finn Balor a hundred times or I could wrestle AJ Styles a hundred times, and every single time there would be something I would learn from it or there’s something I could definitely just improve on or just get a totally huge experience from.” [6:36-6:57]

On the Balor vs. Styles debate, Theory went on to discuss the latter’s Hall of Fame credentials:

“For me to narrow that down, it’s pretty tough. I think right now, I’m trying to find AJ Styles’ number, and I’ve been lucky and I’ve found Finn Balor’s number. AJ Styles, he’s certainly a Hall of Famer, for sure. He’s somebody that I watched for a while and, gosh, that’s such a tough one to narrow down.” [6:57-7:26]

Austin Theory thinks AJ Styles and Finn Balor are two of the best

Finn Balor became the inaugural holder of the Universal Championship in 2016. He is also a two-time NXT Champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Theory views Balor and two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles as two of the world’s best wrestlers right now:

“I think we’d have to sit down, man, and really go into that right off the head. But I would definitely hold them very high, Finn Balor and AJ Styles, as being two of the best wrestlers in the world.” [7:26-7:41]

The former Bullet Club leaders have only ever met in one singles match in WWE. The match, which took place at TLC 2017, lasted 18 minutes and ended with Balor picking up the win.

