AJ Styles returns to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 02, 2025 03:14 GMT
AJ Styles
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE's X account)

AJ Styles hadn't been seen on WWE TV in months. However, he made his return at Royal Rumble 2025.

Styles is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He joined WWE in 2016 and quickly found success by winning the WWE Championship. However, he has had a quiet run for the last few years. He feuded with The Judgment Day for a while and then pursued Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a while but was unsuccessful.

After WrestleMania 40, he again pursued Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. The two men competed in an I Quit Match at Clash at the Castle 2024. Following this, Styles had a stint in Japan. Upon his return, he competed against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4, 2024 episode of SmackDown. During this match, he suffered an injury and was sidelined for the next few months.

However, The Phenomenal One returned tonight as the 21st entrant in the Royal Rumble match. He entered to his old theme song and received a huge pop from the crowd. He looked fully recovered and ready to go in the match.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles will win his first Royal Rumble match after this stunning return.

Edited by Debottam Saha
