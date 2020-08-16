AJ Styles reveals who his best friends in WWE are

AJ Styles has returned to streaming on Twitch and often answers questions from fans during his stream. On a recent stream, Styles spoke about the people in WWE he is closest to. Styles named Xavier Woods and Samoa Joe as two of his closest friends:

I think that out of everyone - he's on the injured list right now, but still, probably the guy I've known the longest is Xavier Woods/Austin Creed. I'm trying to think who else would be in there. Like, Samoa Joe would be my closest on RAW. H/T: WINC

AJ Styles also put over his friends Dolph Ziggler and Jeff Hardy, calling two of the best pro wrestlers in the business:

I love Ziggler, man. He is awesome. I think that when it comes to selling, man, he is one of the best. He really is. I put him right up there with Jeff Hardy. Jeff Hardy is one of the best too.

AJ Styles' close friends Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE earlier this year as part of cost-cutting due to the COVID-19 crisis. Anderson and Gallows went on to sign with Impact Wrestling and recently hosted their own PPV, TalkNShopAMania.

AJ Styles on who could be Intercontinental Champion after him

I’ve had the absolute BEST analytics team crunch the data. @JEFFHARDYBRAND can’t beat me. The numbers don’t lie!



...that permanent marker is coming out of Joseph Park’s pay. #Smackdown https://t.co/ax2AJqQMNv — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 15, 2020

AJ Styles is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. During his stream on Twitch, Styles discussed who could be Intercontinental Champion and also spoke about how important timing was for a storyline. He said that if a title change has to happen, it has to happen at the right time:

There are a couple of guys that I think would do well with the Intercontinental Championship. I would love for them to get the opportunity, but I think that everything comes at the right time. Like, the story and everything else has to go with it. I think there's a lot of people thinking Big E might be up there. He might be that guy, I don't know. H/T: WINC

AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy next week on SmackDown.