AJ Styles is the current one of the leading figures in WWE and has reached another level when it comes to his position within the company. Throughout his time in WWE, AJ Styles has found himself at the forefront of the wrestling scene and heading into Clash of Champions, this is not different. At Clash of Champions, Styles will be facing two other Superstars - Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn - in a Triple Threat TLC match.

Ahead of the match, however, during his stream on Twitch (h/t Wrestling Inc), AJ Styles talked about his favourite WWE ladder matches of the past.

AJ Styles talks about his favourite WWE ladder matches

AJ Styles talked about the original first Ladder match between The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian as his favourite ladder match. He said that was so incredible that he could never forget it and mentioned how that changed the manner in which ladder matches were booked.

"I think we can all agree that the first one between Matt and Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian changed it all. That has to be the favorite. That was so incredibly done that you'll never forget it. These guys changed it; they changed the way ladder matches were done. You want to know what the hardest thing about a ladder match is? It's to not disappoint."

AJ Styles confessed that those ladders really hurt during the match and there were always accidents involved in ladder matches, with Superstars getting hurt in WWE trying to wrestle. He mentioned that was often the biggest issue in those sorts of matches.

"Those ladders really hurt. There's a lot of pain involved with those ladders. You've seen some accidents. People get hurt - A lot of people get hurt. Hopefully I'll come out safe on Sunday. I really just believe that first tag team ladder match was the best. The standing ovation those guys got the next night was incredible. It still gives me cold chills."