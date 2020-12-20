On the latest edition of Inside The Ropes, Alex McCarthy had a chat with RAW Superstar AJ Styles, who is all set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. Styles touched upon various topics and revealed that he actually had a meeting with Vince McMahon regarding the Twitch issue.

WWE received major backlash a short while ago after it was revealed that the company wanted its Superstars to close down their Twitch handles. Styles stated that he, Xavier Woods, and Sasha Banks had a meeting with Vince McMahon and shared the details of the same.

Myself, Xavier Woods, and Sasha Banks had a sit-down meeting in Connecticut with Vince about this whole situation, and it was determined that it's intellectual property, this is (points to his face). We do well, as far as the WWE, and if there's an opportunity to pay back that money, that we work hard for it in different times, then we probably should.

I wasn't happy about it, no one was. But, it is what it is. I'll handle it the way I have to. I'm a team player, he is the captain, I'll follow his lead as far as Vince is concerned.

AJ Styles' statement may not sit well with the WWE Universe

AJ Styles' comment about being okay with "paying back the money to WWE" is certainly going to result in more controversy. The general fan consensus regarding WWE's rule has been mostly negative, with fans coming in droves in support of Zelina Vega, who was recently released by the company amidst the hullabaloo. AJ Styles' comments hint that he doesn't have an issue with WWE's controversial mandate, even though he isn't happy about the same.

