AJ Styles reveals his honest thoughts on working with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently went live on his official Twitch handle and discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017. The two megastars went at it in a Champion vs Champion match at the event, with Lesnar picking up the victory in the end. The match delivered big time, and both wrestlers received praise from fans for their performance. AJ opened up on putting the match together with Brock, and how it was working with The Beast.

Putting together that match was a lot of fun. I thought it came together really well and I'm really proud of that match. It was a true David vs. Goliath thing with him beating the c**p out of me at the beginning and making people think, 'Oh, AJ's got no chance' and then all of a sudden it was, 'Oh my God - maybe he does have a chance'. That was a really cool and fun match. Brock's so great, too. I loved working with him.

AJ Styles made the fans believe that he could put down Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar, as is usually the case, dominated Styles in the beginning and threw him around like a ragdoll. Soon, the match took a major turn, to the fans' surprise, and it seemed like Styles could actually defeat Brock Lesnar. A Phenomenal Forearm was blocked by Lesnar, who hit Styles with an F5, thus winning the match.