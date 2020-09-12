AJ Styles was already considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world when he signed with WWE and made his debut in early 2016 at the Royal Rumble. Unlike a lot of wrestlers who come into WWE with a lot of hype but aren't booked accordingly, Styles quickly proved himself as a top guy and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most popular Superstars in the company right now.

On one of his recent live streams on Twitch, AJ Styles spoke about his first WWE Championship win, which came against current AEW star Jon Moxley who was known as Dean Ambrose in WWE. AJ Styles opened up about wrestling Jon Moxley for the WWE Championship and why winning the title was such a big deal for him:

I was really excited. It was a great opportunity for me. I couldn't have been in there with someone better in Dean Ambrose, or Moxley - whatever you want to call him. He's an awesome dude and I had a lot of fun wrestling with him. The opportunity to be the WWE Champion was really cool for me. It was an accomplishment. Who would have thought that AJ Styles would be the WWE Champion? It was a big deal for me. H/T: WrestlingINC

Vince McMahon's reaction to AJ Styles' WWE debut

I still get goosebumps from watching this.



AJ Styles' WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble still remains as one of my favorite debuts. pic.twitter.com/9BTHaWLYbE — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) July 26, 2019

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble and unlike the WWE Universe, Vince McMahon was not impressed. This was revealed by AJ Styles himself in one of his live streams on Twitch ;ast month.

You hope that there is a reaction, right? That was the great thing that I had... the reaction that I got at the Royal Rumble 2016 was awesome. It was amazing, but Vince didn't really believe that - [he thought] that it was a fluke, basically.

Styles went on to reveal that he wasn't booked for the RAW after the Royal Rumble initially but others managed to get Vince McMahon to change his mind. Styles added that although Vince was unimpressed initially, once Vince McMahon told him exactly what he wanted, AJ Styles was able to win him over.