AJ Styles made his surprise return to WWE on SmackDown last week and shockingly turned heel by attacking LA Knight.

The Phenomenal One has been out of action since September after he was taken out by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso backstage on the blue brand. He was supposed to team up with John Cena to take on The Bloodline at Fastlane, but The Megastar replaced him.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was involved in a brawl with Randy Orton in the show's closing segment. LA Knight joined in and helped The Viper take on The Bloodline. The villainous group managed to get the upper hand over the babyfaces, but AJ Styles showed up and made the save.

It seemed like the former WWE Champion would be on Orton and Knight's side, but he shockingly attacked LA Knight before leaving the ring. On SmackDown this week, Styles opened the show and addressed his actions.

He mentioned that Randy Orton wanted Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and LA Knight wanted The Tribal Chief, and he didn’t blame either one. He added that he didn’t care about them either because when it came to Roman, he was first in line.

The Megastar then confronted him, who stated that he wanted Roman, but AJ Styles could also be on his list. Styles then reminded him that he stepped over his "dead body" and took his place as John Cena's partner at Fastlane, hinting it to be the reason of the attack last week.

Randy Orton also showed up, and it was announced that at SmackDown New Year's Revolution, the three stars would compete in a triple threat match, with the winner earning the right to face Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

