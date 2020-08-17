AJ Styles reveals the surprising career he would have had if he wasn't a wrestler 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is certainly one of the best performers in the pro-wrestling business today. However, things could have been different for the 'Phenomenal One' if he pursued another sport.

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles revealed that back when he was starting, he would have gone after a career in MMA if the sport was as popular as it is today.

Talking about young talents who are pursuing a career in MMA, AJ Styles said that they jump into the training right after high school. Hence, they have a rightful advantage over others as they have been training for a while. Sharing more upon the subject, AJ Styles said:

"If MMA would have been as popular as it is now, I would have been one of those guys right out of high school, probably, right into MMA school, learning everything and doing it. There's no question. But you're talking about kids nowadays that are, like I said, right out of high school jumping into this, or earlier. So they've got a leg up on everybody. They've been training for a while."

AJ Styles also uses his stream to frequently address the queries of young fans who dream of pursuing a career in pro-wrestling. Sharing a crucial advice for them, AJ Styles said that they shouldn't be afraid of getting because it is going to happen. Instead, they should realise the difference between getting hurt and getting injured as they chase their dream to become a Superstar of the business.

"You can't be afraid of injury; you can't be afraid to get hurt. There's injured, obviously, and there's getting hurt. You're going to get hurt. You're going to hit those ropes, if you haven't already, and you're going to go, 'Oh my God!' I remember that was my reaction, like, 'Oh my God, why's this hurt?'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

AJ Styles returned to WWE SmackDown earlier this year and won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his WWE career. The last week's episode of SmackDown saw AJ Styles seemingly take a shot as AEW when he brought out a 'statistical system' to determine his next challenger.

I’ve had the absolute BEST analytics team crunch the data. @JEFFHARDYBRAND can’t beat me. The numbers don’t lie!



...that permanent marker is coming out of Joseph Park’s pay. #Smackdown https://t.co/ax2AJqQMNv — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, AJ Styles felt that no one is worthy of challenging him for the title, but Jeff Hardy disagreed. The two Superstars were then involved in a brief altercation after which Jeff Hardy left his signature on AJ Styles. They are set to lock horns in a title match on SmackDown next week.