Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles currently doesn't have a match set for SummerSlam, although we should expect one to be announced before the PPV. Styles was recently streaming on his Twitch channel when he opened up about the possibility of wrestling in NXT.

Speaking about WWE NXT and whether he could appear on the brand, Styles said there were great matchups waiting for him in NXT and that would be something he wanted to do before retiring:

The great thing about NXT is, you know, I wouldn't mind going down there and wrestling NXT guys because there are so many different matchups that we could get. I want to be able to do them before I retire, too. So who knows what we'll get next. H/T: WrestlingINC

AJ Styles also said that he would be interested in a match against current NXT Champion Keith Lee.

AJ Styles' favorite match in WWE and TNA

AJ Styles is easily one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today. The man has had classics throughout his career. During his recent Twitch stream, a fan asked Styles about his favorite match from his career. Styles opened up and revealed his favorite matches from both in WWE and TNA.

Speaking about his favorite WWE match, AJ Styles pointed toward his TLC match with Dean Ambrose:

Ambrose/Moxley, whatever you want to call him, that TLC match that we had was pretty awesome, where I ripped my pants. Let me go on to say, also I know I've said this before on Mixer but we've got some new eyes [on Twitch], it was not a wardrobe malfunction when I got the hole torn in my tights. It was not a wardrobe malfunction, it was literally cut by a chair that it went through. H/T: WrestlingINC

Styles then went on to talk about his favorite match from his TNA career. He chose his Elevation X match against Rhyno at Destination X 2007:

In TNA, it was definitely the Elevation X match just because it was so different and crazy, and Rhyno was so awesome. Everything was great about that match. It was basically like, the Elevation X match was like a scaffold match, but it was high. It was really high.

FULL MATCH: In the monumental first-ever ELEVATION X Match, "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles clashes with "The War Machine" Rhino at TNA Destination X 2007!



WATCH: https://t.co/xCzlwDUefj pic.twitter.com/m1CjTOaRzB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 2, 2020

You can watch the full Elevation X match between AJ Styles and Rhino HERE.