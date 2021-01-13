AJ Styles reveals his WWE entrance music was originally made for former TNA World Champion

One of the best entrance themes among current WWE Superstars is that of AJ Styles. WWE fans were first introduced to this theme when AJ Styles made his surprise debut for the company at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. During his appearance, he was asked about his entrance theme. The Phenomenal One stated that the music was perfect for him. However, he made a massive revelation that the theme wasn't originally made for him. AJ Styles added that the theme was made for former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, James Storm.

"You know what, it was the perfect music for me. And let it be known that that music wasn't made for me. It was made for someone else. But it's always been mine. It was made for James Storm. It may have been made for James Storm, but it was written for AJ Styles."

It is to be noted that James Storm made a few appearances for WWE in 2015 on NXT. However, he opted not to sign with WWE and returned back to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Where were you when James Storm 'joined' NXT back in the fall of 2015? #nxt2015 #takinover pic.twitter.com/mVVy0rYZGp — The Takin' Over Podcast (@TakeOverCast) April 1, 2020

AJ Styles on WWE RAW recently

AJ Styles is currently one of the biggest WWE Superstars on the current roster. He is a prominent part of Monday Night RAW where he recently introduced the 7-foot-3-inch giant Omos as his bodyguard. The two of them are currently in a feud with Elias and Jaxon Ryker. Last week a RAW Legends Night, AJ Styles announced his official entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

