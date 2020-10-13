WrestleMania is the biggest event in pro wrestling each year, and is WWE's most important show of the year. The Show of Shows has historically held dream matches, celebrity appearances, returns, and the culmination of various feuds. The size and scale of the show have increased significantly over the years, and WWE Superstar AJ Styles is not a fan of it.

WrestleMania usually runs for more than six hours, with the 2019 edition, WrestleMania 35, running for over seven hours (including the pre-show). AJ Styles, a former WWE Champion, feels that the current iteration of WWE's marquee show is too long and that its prestige, in a way, has been diminished by the lengthy match card.

Why AJ Styles feels that WrestleMania is no longer a big deal anymore

In a recent video on his Twitch channel, Styles said that WrestleMania is too long and that he hoped WWE wouldn't have as many matches as they do now. He said that fans may be "burned out" due to being out in the sun for a long time:

“I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished something. Now, everybody’s on it, so it’s not as big of a deal. Hey, we’re gonna give you everybody you wanted to see, so by the time you see this match, you may be burned out or ready to go home and your kids may be falling asleep. It’s a tough day because when it starts, you’re in out in the sun, you’re watching it, and that sun will drain you quick. In my opinion, I think less is more." (H/T 411Mania)

AJ Styles said that WWE should curtail the length of the show to under four hours, and argued that because of there being a lot of shows before and post WrestleMania, it's a "lot to take in" for fans.

This year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 36, was held in the Performance Center and was split into a two-day event, for the very first time in WrestleMania history.