AJ Styles' rival set to form new faction for the first time in WWE?

AJ Styles officially ended his rivalry with a former champion who has been a thorn in his side for a few months now. Going 3-0 in their singles matches, the formation of a faction was teased.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross said that a Prophet is nothing without his followers. While it could be interpreted as a shot to AJ Styles, he appeared to be teasing a faction for himself.

Unfortunately for Kross, that faction may have to be formed off the back of a defeat as he lost to AJ Styles for the third time since May 2023.

Styles has his own faction - The O.C., comprising of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim. Yim has been featured more significantly than the other two, who re-signed with WWE after a stint with Impact Wrestling.

After the match, Karrion Kross simply said that his work was done even though he was on the losing end of the feud.

Something is going to have to change for Kross, who has lost his momentum significantly since being rehired last year.

It was rumored that he was positioned to be one of the main event players of the brand, but that has yet to come to fruition.

