"It's definitely patched up now" – AJ Styles reflects on his feud with WWE Legend

WWE Superstar AJ Styles believes things are patched up between him and The Undertaker.

Styles was in the studio of WWE's The Bump this week with correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla. Later in the show, Michelle McCool also joined, and the hosts raised the question of how things were between the two families in the aftermath of the Boneyard Match.

Styles cleared the air stating that things were fine and he had straightened things out with The Undertaker and his family:

"I would say so. It's definitely patched up now. Am I wrong in saying that? You tell me." (from 36:34 onwards)

Michelle McCool also responded, stating that her husband took care of things and there weren't any hard feelings on her end either:

"I think, as we all knew would happen, obviously, the husband took care of business. You know, AJ likes to run his mouth. We're good. No hard feelings. I'm good."

You can watch the full video here:

The Undertaker's match with AJ Styles was an instant classic

The Undertaker put AJ Styles into the dirt to claim a victory in the first-ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

In the lead-up to the clash, Styles had disrespected The Undertaker and his family. The Undertaker rolled up to the match on his motorcycle, bringing back memories of the late 90s and early 00s. As the match ensued, Styles had some help from Gallows and Anderson. The two men looked to use the numbers game to their advantage and pummeled The Deadman.

However, The Phenom sent Gallows flying off the roof and spiked Anderson head-first with a Tombstone. The match ended when Taker pushed Styles into a grave and filled it with dirt before ringing off into the night on his motorcycle. This was Taker's 25th victory at WrestleMania.

