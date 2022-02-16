"He can be one of the greatest superstars ever" - AJ Styles on young WWE RAW star

AJ Styles has made a bold statement about his former protege Omos, claiming that he can be one of the best WWE Superstars of all-time.

Omos first featured on the main roster as one of Akira Tozawa's ninjas before appearing on RAW Underground. Styles then took him under his wing and the duo won the RAW Tag Team titles, which was the giant's first championship in the company.

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, AJ Styles was asked about the potential ceiling of Omos in WWE. Here's what Styles said:

"He can be one of the greatest Superstars ever. He can be just like Andre The Giant - I don't want to say 'like Andre The Giant' but like him. He's bigger than Andre, I think - I could be wrong, I never met Andre. He's a massive human being and to have him stand in front of you (shakes his head), you've got to see it to believe it," said Styles. (From 17:46 to 18:07)

Omos and Styles split up as a tag team in December and the two had a singles match on RAW the week after. The Phenomnal One also played a part in eliminating the young superstar.

AJ Styles believes it was the right time to end his partnership with Omos in WWE

Styles feels that the timing of his split was perfect as the youngster needs to learn a few things by himself.

"I think it was a good time to end it because he (Omos) needs to be able to learn to do it himself. There's only so much you can explain to someone. Until you're doing it yourself and learning as you go, it's guys like Kurt Angle who were able to learn so quickly because they were in the ring with so many great athletes that they develop so quickly," said Styles. (From 17:20 to 17:40)

The two-time WWE Champion says Omos doesn't need a manager to speak for him as he is not a "gooft giant" but a smart individual who can talk for himself.

