AJ Styles says he has no respect for CM Punk

CM Punk had made some questionable remarks on AJ Styles

AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion as well as US Champion

Styles/Punk

Punk is a man who known to voice his opinion without any hesitation. However, a certain statement made by him targeting AJ Styles has not gone down well with the Phenomenal One.

In a Twitter post, CM Punk said:

“Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but f*** ‘em. Good bye! (I yield my time, f*** you.)”

A fan responded to CM Punk's Tweet by saying that AJ Styles has not made any comment on the racial situation in the USA even though he is posting tweets about his MIXER stream. In a tweet that has now been deleted by CM Punk, the Voice of the Voiceless took a shot at AJ Styles by replying to the fan by saying:

Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years.

While speaking to Times of India, former WWE Champion AJ Styles was asked what he had to say about CM Punk's comments. The former WWE Champion stated that he believes that as a performer his job is to distract people from what is going on in the world. AJ Styles also said that he doesn't have any respect for CM Punk.

I will not react at all coming from a guy that I don’t [have] any respect [for] anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things. (H/T: POST)

AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

AJ Styles will be taking on Daniel Bryan at the upcoming SmackDown with the winner becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can manage to defeat Daniel Bryan and capture the IC Championship for the first time or if former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan becomes a 2-time IC Champion ahead of Backlash.

