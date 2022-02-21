"It was a good time to end it" - AJ Styles says teaming with former champion became difficult

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has revealed that teaming with Omos was exciting at first, but it later became difficult.

The duo were partners since late 2020 and they captured the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37. This was Omos' first title win of his WWE career. They split up in late December last year after weeks of tension between them.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, AJ Styles stated that teaming with Omos allowed him to help the 7'3" giant develop, but things changed after they lost their titles.

“I thought, ‘here is an opportunity for me to help this young monster develop and be someone unbelievable one day,'" said Styles. "It was exciting at first when we were tag champs, but then there was a lot of times where we were spinning our wheels based on what we were given and the parameters in which we could do it. It did make it difficult.”

The Phenomenal One added that it was the right time for them to split up, and he feels that Omos needs to learn on his own.

“It was a good time to end it," Styles continued. "He needs to be able to learn to do it himself and there is only so much you can explain to someone. Until you’re doing it yourself and you’re learning as you go, it’s guys like Kurt Angle who are able to learn so quickly because they were in the ring with so many other great athletes that they develop so quickly.” (H/T Fightful)

AJ Styles is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history

AJ Styles became a WWE Triple Crown and Tag Team Champion after he and Omos won the RAW Tag Titles at the Showcase of the Immortals last year. He won the WWE Championship in late 2016 for the first time, the same year he made his debut for the company.

AJ Styles recently competed at Elimination Chamber for an opportunity at the holy grail of professional wrestling, but he was eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

What do you think of Styles' comments? Did you enjoy his partnership with Omos? Sound off below!

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Omos and AJ Styles as a tag team in WWE? Yes No 16 votes so far