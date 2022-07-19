"He has a face that you want to punch" - AJ Styles gives brutally honest opinion about fellow WWE Superstar

Current WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently gave his thoughts on Mr. Money in the Bank Theory.

Theory has had a fantastic year thus far, working with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Moreover, he recently captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 2. However, Styles feels like the 24-year-old prodigy needs to be put in his place.

During a recent interview on RAW Talk, the former WWE Champion highlighted why so many people want to see Theory get his comeuppance.

"It's not that he's a great athlete because he is a great athlete. The guys got you know a great mind for the sport. There are two things that will get you a target on your back. One is being the champion, that's understandable. The other is being a jacka**, That's Theory's biggest problem, that's what he has going for him the most."

He further pointed out a significant issue with the former United States Champion's on-screen character:

"People can't stand to be around him, people want to punch him in the face. He has a face that you want to punch. That's Theory's problem, If he ever can get past that, he may be the greatest superstar in WWE history." (From 1:09 to 1:50)

Mr. Money In The Bank will lock horns with Bobby Lashley in an attempt to recapture the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

AJ Styles faced off against Theory this week

This past Monday, The Phenomenal One went one-on-one with Vince McMahon's protege on RAW.

Despite Theory's best efforts to sneak away with a victory, Styles was aided by Dolph Ziggler. The Show Off Superkicked the former United States Champion outside the ring, leading to AJ picking up the win via countout.

Along with the likes of AJ Styles and Ziggler, Theory is amassing a horde of enemies at the moment, including Bobby Lashley and The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the promising upstart.

If you use the quotes, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

