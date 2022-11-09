AJ Styles says WWE Hall of Fame tag team was his favorite growing up

Like many WWE stars before and after him, AJ Styles grew up a big professional wrestling fan. He was particularly fond of the legendary tag team The Road Warriors, consisting of Hawk and Animal.

The Road Warriors are widely considered one of if not the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history. During their run, they captured championships in NWA, WWE, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, among other promotions.

During a recent interview on The Halftime Show, AJ Styles expressed his admiration for WWE Hall of Famers Animal and Hawk. He added that the tandem's unique presentation made them highly popular among fans.

"So there was this team called The Road Warriors, they wore face paint they were names The Legion of Doom in the WWE. They were just big massive guys who looked like walking action figures and I just thought they were the coolest thing." (From 15:16 to 15:35)

Like his favorite pro wrestling stars, AJ Styles has also captured multiple championships worldwide. Moreover, he is considered one of the finest in-ring workers of the current generation.

Young WWE star wants to face AJ Styles

WWE continues to produce world-class performers thanks to its remarkable developmental territory, NXT. An integral member of the company's third brand, Wes Lee, recently expressed his desire to face Styles inside the ring.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Lee credited The Phenomenal One for helping him improve as a performer. He also detailed his experience meeting Styles backstage in WWE.

"There’s some selfish ones, like I am a huge fan of AJ Styles. He has been pivotal to the growth of my career from afar. I’ve had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times, and when they say not to meet your idols because they will let you down, that is a lie. Every single one of my idols has lived up to and or exceeded my expectations." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Wes Lee is well on his way to becoming a major player in WWE, as the 28-year-old has won tag team gold on one occasion. He is also the current NXT North American Champion.

What is your favorite AJ Styles match of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Halftime Show and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes