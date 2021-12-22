AJ Styles set to appear on WWE NXT 2.0 for the first time

Is AJ Styles on his way to WWE NXT 2.0 to shut up Grayson Waller once and for all?

It hasn't been a good week for The Phenomenal One between Omos turning his back on him on WWE RAW and Grayson Waller burying him on social media over the weekend. It's clear that Styles will be looking to take his frustrations out on Waller later tonight on WWE NXT.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

"Styles will have plenty on his mind after the disintegration of his relationship with Omos last night on Raw. As the bond between the former teammates was falling apart, Waller spent his weekend calling out The Phenomenal One on Twitter. Following the social media cheap shots and developments on Raw, Styles will have plenty of anger to unleash on NXT. Will Waller be ready to shock the NXT Universe with another attack on a beloved Superstar?"

Will AJ Styles provide a boost to WWE NXT 2.0 viewership this week?

In recent months, NXT 2.0 has struggled with viewership on Tuesday nights as it appears the WWE Universe misses the black and gold brand of old.

While AJ Styles never went through WWE NXT, his style of work and attitude would have fit perfectly in the old brand that Triple H put on the map. Perhaps a bit of The Phenomenal One tonight will give the show a flavor that the brand has been sorely missing as of late.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can move the needle for NXT 2.0 tonight. We'll find out soon enough.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited about AJ Styles appearing on WWE NXT tonight? Will this incline you to tune in to watch the show this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be tuning into WWE NXT 2.0 tonight to see AJ Styles? Yes No 13 votes so far