AJ Styles set to Challenge For WWE Title After Barnburner with John Cena

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is all set to challenge for a major title after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The Phenomenal One faced John Cena at the event in Australia.At Crown Jewel 2025, AJ Styles locked horns with John Cena one last time. Both stars put on an instant classic in Perth, Australia. Their match was filled with tributes to several legends, including Randy Orton, The Undertaker, The Miz, Chris Jericho, and Rey Mysterio. Styles and Cena's performance has since been receiving widespread praise from fans and critics.On tonight's RAW, The Phenomenal One was talking to Adam Pearce in a backstage segment. During this, the RAW GM praised Styles for his performance against Cena. They were then interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who was furious as no one was talking about his WWE Intercontinental Title defense against Penta earlier in the night. Dirty Dom also complained about Rusev coming after his title. Styles then suggested that if Mysterio was defending his championship, his Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, should defend their World Tag Team Titles as well. The Phenomenal One suggested that he and Dragon Lee should receive a shot at Balor and McDonagh's championships. Adam Pearce then made this match official for next week's Monday Night RAW.AJ Styles' luck hasn't been great in title matches in recent times, especially against The Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One has wrestled Dominik Mysterio twice for the WWE Intercontinental Championship but has failed to capture the title both times, thanks to Dirty Dom's antics.On next week's WWE RAW, Styles will have a chance to redeem himself by dethroning Dom's stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as the World Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for AJ and Dragon Lee's team next week.