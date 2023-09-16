AJ Styles set to face 42-year-old WWE Superstar only for the third time

AJ Styles will be in singles action on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. He will face Finn Balor in a highly anticipated singles match between the two men.

Styles and Balor have a lot of history with each other. The two men initially crossed paths in 2017 at the TLC premium live event. Fast forward to 2022, the two former Bullet Club leaders collided only for the second time in WWE at the Survivor Series PLE.

In recent weeks, Styles has had his fair share of issues with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. He will aim to secure a big victory over Balor in their trilogy bout.

Expand Tweet

At the recently concluded Payback premium live event, Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by beating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

However, prior to the tag team championship match, the 42-year-old was unsuccessful in dethroning Seth Rollins and capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles, on the other hand, was recently in action against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One suffered a major loss after interference from Jimmy Uso, who has once again seemingly pledged allegiance to The Bloodline.

The former WWE Champion did get back to his winning ways by defeating Jimmy on last week's SmackDown.

Are you excited for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor III? Sound off in the comments

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here