AJ Styles shares cheeky prediction for Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar AJ Styles had an epic response while predicting the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

The Phenomenal One was asked to pick a potential favorite to win the 30-woman battle scheduled to take place this weekend. Interestingly, this year's match will feature two reigning champions.

Styles was conflicted between Charlotte Flair and former WWE Superstar Mickie James. Although he feels that the SmackDown Women's Champion poses a huge threat, Styles is not entirely sure what awaits The Queen if she wins the Rumble. However, he also acknowledged reigning IMPACT Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James as a potential threat.

Styles couldn't decide on one name and ended up saying a woman would win the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Oh my god, well, my first pick will be Charlotte. I know her very well, she's a good friend. I can see her win it even though I don't know whom she would wrestle if she wins, it doesn't make any sense but okay. But there Mickie James is interesting as well, being the IMPACT Knockouts Women's Champion. You want me to tell you who I think is going to win... gosh, a woman." (1:24 - 2:11)

AJ Styles will also be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and is hopeful of picking up his maiden victory in the competition.

Charlotte Flair sets a bizarre stipulation for the upcoming Royal Rumble match

It was surprising to see Charlotte Flair declare herself a participant in the 30-Woman battle. She is the most decorated female superstar in wrestling, but she has never won the Rumble before. Charlotte had no credible challengers on SmackDown ahead of the event and thus decided to compete in the high-stakes match as the reigning champion.

WWE SmackDown's final show before Royal Rumble saw Charlotte set a bizarre stipulation associated with her potential win. The women's champion said she'd be allowed to pick a challenger for her title if she wins this weekend.

The segment also saw Sasha Banks make a huge return on WWE SmackDown. She was initially ruled out of action until after the upcoming event, but The Boss stunned fans with her early comeback.

