AJ Styles shares emotional message after The Undertaker announces his retirement

AJ Styles will be remembered as The Undertaker's final opponent.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker faced off in WWE's first Boneyard Match.

The first-ever Boneyard Match

The Undertaker shocked the Pro-Wrestling world when he announced his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride. During the famous docuseries, The Undertaker battles to find the best way to bid farewell to not only his character but also the business that has made him who he is. While the wrestling world gathers its thoughts and reflects on The Phenom's announcement, AJ Styles, The Undertaker's final opponent took to Twitter to share a message.

AJ Styles reacts to The Undertaker's retirement

At WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles and The Undertaker put on a classic cinematic match that was named the Boneyard Match. The match ended with The Undertaker burying The Phenomenal One and riding off in style. AJ Styles took to Twitter to share his feelings about The Phenom's retirement.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker has finally found the perfect ending that he could hope for at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. There may not have been a better way for The Phenom to sign off than appearing in a gimmick that was a mix of both The Deadman and The American Badass.

The Undertaker was synonymous with WrestleMania since his Streak came to light. The Deadman had gone unbeaten at 21 WrestleManias until WrestleMania 30. Brock Lesnar was the first WWE Superstar to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The Phenom's second loss at the Showcase Of The Immortals came at WrestleMania 33 at the hands of Roman Reigns. As far as the WrestleMania Streak goes, The Undertaker has retired at 25-2.

AJ Styles, since being buried by The Undertaker at WrestleMania, returned just in time for the Money In The Bank PPV, where he lost in the MITB Men's Ladder Match. After MITB, The Face That Runs The Place was drafted to SmackDown. On the Blue Brand, AJ Styles competed in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. He defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the tournament last week, winning his first Intercontinental Championship in the WWE.

This week on SmackDown, Matt Riddle debuted on the show, interrupting AJ Styles' celebration. The Bro defeated the Intercontinental Champion in an impromptu match on his debut. Will this set up a clash between the two for the coveted Championship? We'll have to keep tuning in to SmackDown every week to find out.