AJ Styles shares emotional moment with his son before potential last-ever SummerSlam match

AJ Styles is set to compete in what could possibly be his last ever SummerSlam match. Before the bout, he shared an emotional moment with his son Avery.The Phenomenal One has been trying to get his career on track lately and possibly win the Intercontinental Championship. For the past few weeks, he has been after Dominik Mysterio to give him a title shot. However, Dirty Dom had done everything possible to evade AJ Styles. He even got a doctor's note stating that he was not cleared to compete yet.After Adam Pearce forced him to get a re-evaluation from a doctor, Dominik Mysterio was finally cleared to compete, and the match was set for SummerSlam 2025. It was also speculated that this could very well be his final match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Hence, there was tremendous pressure on Styles heading into this bout. Tonight, during Night Two of the PLE, Dirty Dom made his entrance and was waiting for The Phenomenal One. Interestingly, AJ Styles came out to the ringside area in a lowrider car with his son, Avery, in the passenger seat.It will be interesting to see who will walk out of SummerSlam as the Intercontinental Champion.