"A little cocky" - Former WWE Champion shares his honest opinion on Austin Theory

Former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has made some mixed remarks regarding Austin Theory.

Austin Theory was one of the breakout stars of WWE in the later part of 2021. After being drafted to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft, Theory has managed to impress audiences and found himself a mentor in WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

AJ Styles was the in-studio guest on WWE's the Bump this week. He shared the screen with WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. Styles put over Theory as one of the next big stars to watch out for. He mentioned that Theory needed to work on his craft a little bit, but already had the skills to make it big in the business.

Here's what AJ Styles had to say about the young rookie:

"I'm gonna tell you. This guy is going to be a superstar, just wait and see. He's got all the talent in the world. Just needs to get some confidence behind him, not try to roll somebody up with his feet on the ropes. One of those things backfired on him. But he's pretty amazing, and to be honest with you, a little cocky. But there's some confidence involved with the cockiness, so he's on his way."

You can watch the full video here:

AJ Styles beat Austin Theory this week on RAW

Styles and Theory put on a barn burner of a match this week on RAW. Theory was looking to build on his momentum after beating Finn Balor last week. The blue-chip prospect also had a lot riding on his shoulder as he wanted to impress Mr. McMahon yet again.

However, the match did not go as planned for Austin Theory. Styles used his veteran experience to connect with the Phenomenal Forearm and pick up the win. After the match AJ Styles took to Twitter to share a message with Theory.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku