AJ Styles on his WWE 2K22 involvement

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles spoke about his involvement in WWE & 2K's latest videogame WWE 2K22.

Styles was the cover star for WWE 2K19, the last outing in the WWE 2K series to receive a positive reaction from fans, given the critical and technical failure of WWE 2K20. The reaction to the previous outing was so poor that 2K had to resort to pulling the next installment of the game, WWE 2K21, from their schedule. An arcade-style game, WWE 2K Battlegrounds was released in its place.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

This year, however, the 2K series returns to its normal release schedule, with the honor of the cover being given to Rey Mysterio. With the release of the new game on the horizon, former cover star Styles has talked about his involvement with the project in a recent interview with Fightful.

Unlike WWE 2K19, Styles confirmed that his involvement with the new game was minimal, and that it amounted to little more than being scanned for motion capture.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames



Watch the full Ringside Report for a deep dive on We know the @2K community has been curious about some of the new information displayed on screen during a match, so our developers took some time to break it all down for us here!Watch the full Ringside Report for a deep dive on #WWE2K22 ’s gameplay here: youtu.be/BUqLR6Msvg8 We know the @2K community has been curious about some of the new information displayed on screen during a match, so our developers took some time to break it all down for us here!Watch the full Ringside Report for a deep dive on #WWE2K22’s gameplay here: youtu.be/BUqLR6Msvg8 https://t.co/JANSrCdzB1

AJ Styles is set to compete for the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Riddle at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19.

When is WWE 2K22 going to be released?

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames



Pre-order TODAY! Did somebody ask for legends? Lace up your boots and play as all-time greats including @BookerT5x @ChynaJoanLaurer , Big Boss Man, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage in #WWE2K22 on March 11!Pre-order TODAY! wwe.2k.com/buy Did somebody ask for legends? Lace up your boots and play as all-time greats including @BookerT5x, @ChynaJoanLaurer, Big Boss Man, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage in #WWE2K22 on March 11!Pre-order TODAY! wwe.2k.com/buy https://t.co/GlcGmEPXki

Several new trailers have dropped for the game in recent months, and promises of new features and improved gameplay have anticipation for the next installment in the WWE 2K series at a high point.

WWE 2K22 is set to hit shelves and digital stores on March 11, 2022, and will boast features like the all-new MyGM mode and a 2K Showcase mode based on Rey Mysterio's career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited for WWE 2K22? Will it be better than 2K20? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh