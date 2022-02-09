WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke about his excitement at performing to fans as a babyface again.

Since his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016, Styles has had an incredibly successful run. He has captured multiple championships as well as faced off against the best Superstars that WWE has to offer, including The Undertaker, John Cena and Roman Reigns. AJ has done all that while juggling between being the face and the heel.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, The Phenomenal One spoke of his delight at being a babyface again, after coming out of a recent feud with Omos.

"Absolutely [I'm enjoying being a babyface again]. It had been a while since I feel like I've been a heel and I thought, 'Ah, it's time for a change. I'm ready to move on' and in my heart, as Allen Jones, I love kids, I love to make them smile, being able to do that as AJ Styles is a blessing," Styles said. [H/T Cultaholic]

AJ has offered a tremendous amount of entertainment since he arrived in WWE. With a large portion of fans seemingly always by his side, it won't take long for the rest of the WWE Universe to start supporting The Phenomenal One once again.

AJ Styles will battle for the WWE United States Championship

The Phenomenal One will have the chance to win another championship next week. After successfully defeating current United States Champion Damien Priest on this week's Monday Night RAW, Styles will now get an immediate rematch against the Archer of Infamy. But this time, the title will be on the line.

With an impressive showing against Priest as well as a strong victory over up-and-coming talent Grayson Waller on NXT, Styles is clearly on a roll right now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think AJ Styles will win the United States Championship on RAW next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Prem Deshpande