AJ Styles spotted in throwback photo with AEW star

Before AJ Styles made his way to WWE, he was already internationally renowned for his in-ring acumen. Styles spent a brief yet noteworthy tenure at NJPW, where he filled in as the leader of Bullet Club when Finn Balor left for WWE in 2014.

AEW star Kenny Omega, who is also a former Bullet Club member, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a throwback photo with AJ Styles.

Simply captioned "4 Life," apart from Omega and Styles, the photo also includes Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Yujiro Takahashi, and Scott D'Amore.

In his final appearance for NJPW, Omega and the rest of the Bullet Club turned on AJ Styles and the former became the new leader of the stable. Now, apart from Yujiro Takahashi, none of the people in the photo are associated with Bullet Club.

While Styles is currently one half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions with Omos, Omega is a world champion in three different promotions all at the same time. He holds the AEW World Championship, the IMPACT World Championship as well as the top prize in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Suffice to say, The Best Bout Machine is carving a legacy for himself that could rival that of his former stablemate, AJ Styles.

AJ Styles faced a roadblock on this week's RAW

Styles faced a roadblock in the form of Ricochet on this week's RAW. The two-time WWE Champion squared off against Ricochet in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

The two superstars delivered one of the greatest matches of the show and in the end, the former United States Champion picked up the win over The Phenomenal One.

While it was definitely a huge victory for The One and Only Ricochet, it remains to be seen what is next in line for Styles.

Do you think Styles will get another opportunity to qualify for Money in the Bank or will he focus on defending the RAW Tag Team Championships with Omos? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

Edited by Greg Bush