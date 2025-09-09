  • home icon
  • AJ Styles suddenly snaps and goes off-script live on RAW and says "someone" no longer wants him in WWE in major accusation

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:03 GMT
AJ Styles makes a major accusation (Credit: WWE.com)
AJ Styles snapped tonight live on WWE RAW and started to go off-script. He has also called out "someone" who no longer wants him to be a part of the company.

Styles cut somewhat of an unexpected promo during the commercial break before his match against El Grande Americano. The star said that he was alone for the first time in his career and had no one watching his back. He then went on to mention Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, two stars who were no longer with him in WWE. He went on to say that Michin was not on RAW either, and then mentioned the unexpected.

also-read-trending Trending

The star said that someone backstage had orchestrated the entire scenario so that he would not be able to win. He said that someone did not want him there in WWE anymore, and that he had just told everyone something that they were never supposed to know. He did not elaborate on what the actual scenario was behind this, nor who the person could be.

"Because for the first time in my career, I've got no one watching my back. Gallows, Anderson, they are not here. Michin, she's on SmackDown. Someone orchestrated a way for me not to win anymore. Not to have help. I'll let you make your own conclusions. By the way, we are here right now and all over the world, while the rest of everybody is on a commercial break. I'm telling you something you're not supposed to hear, but somebody doesn't want me here," AJ Styles said.
AJ Styles is bringing an end to his career in WWE

AJ Styles has been open about retiring soon. While a date is not set publicly for when he wants to bring an end to his WWE career, it is assumed that it might be sometime next year.

The star's time with WWE may be coming to an end very soon, and thus it remains to be seen whether this ends up being part of the storyline heading into it.

Please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

