AJ Styles teases massive plans for the in-ring WWE debut of Omos

The pairing of former WWE Champion AJ Styles with Omos as his bodyguard has been highly entertaining on Monday Night RAW recently. The 7-foot-3-inch tall Omos has previously been used as the Giant Ninja alongside Akira Tozawa and then as the bouncer for RAW Underground but is finally getting a lot more exposure as the bodyguard of AJ Styles.

AJ Styles and Omos recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. During the episode, AJ Styles was full of praise for Omos and went on to tease that he might enter the Royal Rumble later this month.

"Omos is just showing you guys a taste of what he can do. He is much more than just a guy who can throw a Karate kid 7-foot high. He's much more than that. We've got a lot more to show yet. Who knows what's gonna happen next. You know, the Royal Rumble is around the corner. Think about that."

AJ Styles has announced his entry into WWE Royal Rumble 2021

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016 as a surprise entrant. Last year, he entered the match for the second time in his career but was eliminated by the returning Edge. Last week on the RAW Legends Night special episode, AJ Styles officially announced that he will be entering the Royal Rumble this year. Considering the above tease, we might just see Omos enter the match and help AJ Styles win it.

Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021

