AJ Styles was miffed after the release of his two friends and former OC members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Phenomenal One publicly berated former WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, who, he felt, was responsible for the release of Gallows and Anderson.

Since their departure, Styles has been a singles Superstar, and following his move to SmackDown, he won the Intercontinental Championship.

He lost the title recently to Jeff Hardy, and it seems that AJ Styles now wants to pursue another title, with an NXT Superstar.

AJ Styles outlines future plans in WWE

On his Twitch channel, AJ Styles spoke about forming a tag team with NXT Superstar Finn Balor, who have previously faced each other in singles matches. The two have previously talked about forming a tag team, and now Styles has revealed that he is willing to put off plans to recapture the Intercontinetal title for a run with the tag team titles.

"Balor said he wanted to tag with me. Maybe we should make that happen. I'll leave it up to Finn. Finn, do you want me to come down to NXT or do you want to come up to SmackDown? You haven't been there in a while, as far as SmackDown. Has Balor won tag championships with anyone? It'd be beneficial for both of us to be tag champs. Do I cut my losses with the Intercontinental Championship and get a partner and go after the tag championships? Maybe that's what I should do. We could go after the tag titles and hold them as long as we can, and when it's over, we can 'Too Sweet' each other and go our separate ways. Neither one of us have held the tag titles in WWE." (H/T: Wrestlinginc)

Styles has had just one match in NXT, which was a 6-man tag team match. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to move him over to NXT, or if Balor is moved back to SmackDown, if this tag team is formed in the future.

AJ Styles has had several singles title reigns in WWE, but has never been a tag team champion in the company.