"It kinda sucks because it was his last match" - AJ Styles on being The Undertaker's last opponent (Exclusive)

AJ Styles has commented on being The Undertaker's last opponent in WWE, he stated that he's glad he got to share the ring with The Phenom.

The two stars collided on Night One of WrestleMania 36 in the first-ever Boneyard Match, which was won by the 7-time world champion. At that year's Survivor Series premium live event, The Deadman publicly announced his retirement from in-ring competition, ending his three-decade run in WWE.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, AJ Styles revealed that being The Undertaker's final opponent is awesome, but it's a little bit disappointing because it was his last bout.

"I'm just glad that I got to have a match with The Undertaker. Not exactly the way him and I both thought it was going to be, but it worked. And the fact that he was able to literally hang his hat on and say that's the one, I'm good with that one. Probably not the one he wanted but it's the one that we came up with and that was successful. And we're both entertaining, him more than I, he's The Undertaker, he's the reason, it's pretty awesome to think that you were his last match but it kinda sucks because it was his last match." (2:53-3:47)

The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Last night after Friday Night SmackDown, The Deadman took his rightful place in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame. He was inducted by none other than The Chairman himself, Vince McMahon.

It was a very emotional moment that took fans on a journey to discovering who the man behind the spooky character is. It was a night that will never be forgotten and one that wrestling fans will talk about for years to come.

