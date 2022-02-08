Two time WWE champion says they can beat Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles has confidently stated that he can beat current WWE champion Bobby Lashley, as the phenomanal one prepares to face off against five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber.

Despite never winning a chamber match, AJ Styles has a wealth of experience heading into the Elimination Chamber, having competed in the structure on multiple occasions.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Although his previous attempts have proved unsuccessful, Styles stated in an interview with Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk that he does not fear his fellow participants in the chamber match, especially Lashley.

"I think I can do it, I'm not worried about Bobby Lashley, well that's, that's a lie. I think everybody's worried about Bobby Lashley. Do I think I can beat him? Yes." from 0:20-0:28

AJ Styles' focus is now fixed on the Elimination Chamber event, where he will battle for the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, Brock Lesnar and of course Lashley.

Bobby Lashley had some words for Brock Lesnar on RAW

In front of a raucous hometown crowd in Denver this past Monday night, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley spoke on RAW and had some strong words to say about one of his Elimination Chamber opponents, The Beast Brock Lesnar.

After defeating the conqueror at the Royal Rumble to reclaim the WWE championship, The Almighty Lashley is now tasked with defending his newly won title against five other men inside one of the most feared structures in all of wrestling, the Elimination Chamber.

On RAW, Lashley took shots at Lesnar for his lack of appearances on WWE's flagship show, as well as pointing out the fact that during Brock's previous title reign, he rarely defended his belt.

Bobby then went on to say that after retaining his WWE championship at Elimination Chamber he will then go on to the main event of Wrestlemania.

Who do you see coming out of the Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion? give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

