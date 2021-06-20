"I think he will be a huge superstar"- AJ Styles tips WWE RAW Superstar as a major future star

AJ Styles and Omos won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, beating Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The match was also Omos' televised in-ring debut in WWE and he impressed despite debuting under so much pressure.

On the latest episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, AJ Styles opened up about being a mentor to Omos. He also stated how important he felt it was for veterans in the pro wrestling industry to mentor up-and-coming stars:

"I think that’s a job that most of us should have after 20 years of being in, you know, the business just to help the younger talent, as guys like the older talent, has helped me. So much. I mean, we can go back – Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, John Cena. I know it sounds crazy for me to say John Cena, but I’ve learned so much from that guy, it’s only right that I pass down what knowledge I’ve had to Omos who can and I think he will be a huge superstar in the WWE," Styles explained.

AJ Styles on whether he felt pressure getting Omos ready for WWE WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles was asked by Corey Graves if he felt any pressure getting Omos ready for his debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, the grandest stage in sports entertainment.

Styles said that he had definitely felt pressure at times. He was also worried about whether Omos was ready to step up to the big stage. However, the former WWE Champion added that Omos ended up doing really well at WrestleMania:

"100%. I was worried about him, you know, again it’s about the little things. Would he do the little things that make him look like a superstar? He did great. He did well. I was excited. When he was making his comeback, I was feeling it. So yeah, I thought he did really well and he continues to do well," Styles said.

