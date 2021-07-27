AJ Styles get trolled by Fuego Del Sol

Fuego Del Sol has taken a vicious dig at WWE for trolling two-time United States champion AJ Styles.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended their Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders. During the bout, AJ Styles delivered a thunderous Tornado DDT on Ivar.

The company posted the captured move on their Twitter handle while stating that The Phenomenal One is the master of Tornado DDT. The tweet caused a stir on social media.

AEW star Fuego Del Sol capitalized on the attention to became the ultimate opportunist while killing two birds with one stone. He not only gave a reality check to WWE but also mocked AJ Styles at the same time.

Fuego Del Sol's tweet read:

"Oh we just trolling now? We know who the Master is!"

Oh we just trolling now? We know who the Master is! https://t.co/MMbIz0RrUX — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) July 27, 2021

Soon after, Fuego Del Sol started trending on Twitter, with a lot of people coming forward to acknowledge him as the master of Tornado DDT. The Mexican Luchador posted a screengrab of the same with another cheeky caption:

"Trending again, thanks to a WWE tweet hahaha"

Trending again, thanks to a WWE tweet hahaha https://t.co/7P0QKTEhZw — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) July 27, 2021

There's no doubt that AJ Styles is currently the most technically sound wrestler of his generation. But when it comes to performing the Tornado DDT, Fuego Del Sol delivers it with a smoothness and perfection to the extent that people call him the Master of the move. The AEW star has even scored victories with the same maneuver.

AEW star Sammy Guevara and others came in support of Fuego Del Sol's claim

Yes! @FuegoDelSol hit the tornado DDT. I’m so happy right now!! He may not won but dude said he going hit the Torando DDT on QT and he did. @AEW sign Fuego Del Sol and make him all Elite! #AEW #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/tDSbUcfNHz — #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) March 10, 2021

AEW stars Sammy Guevara, Marko Stunt, and Griff Garrison have come forward to support their young sensation. The stars of Sammy's Vlog each posted a tweet to acknowledge Fuego Del Sol as the real master of Tornado DDT.

"I’m friends with the master of the tornado ddt @FuegoDelSol," Sammy Guevara said.

I’m friends with the master of the tornado ddt @FuegoDelSol — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) July 27, 2021

I’m friends with the master of the tornado DDT @FuegoDelSol — Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) July 27, 2021

I’m friends with the master of the tornado ddt @FuegoDelSol — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) July 27, 2021

Fuego Del Sol has turned out to be one of the company's rising stars during the pandemic era. He created a unique record of losing nearly thirty-four straight matches in AEW. Del Sol finally broke that record earlier this month by teaming up with Marko Stunt to defeat Baron Black and Ryzin.

The AEW star doesn't have a full-time contract with the company yet, but Tony Khan may soon recruit him.

